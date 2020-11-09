TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TA opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.