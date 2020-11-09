TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.