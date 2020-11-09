Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Seadrill Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.09 billion 0.20 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -0.69 Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Volatility and Risk

Transocean has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transocean and Seadrill Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 7 13 1 0 1.71 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean currently has a consensus target price of $2.15, suggesting a potential upside of 116.33%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

