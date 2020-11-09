TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.21.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $29.14 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

