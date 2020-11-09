TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $35.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TA. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,129 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

