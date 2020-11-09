Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 127.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 809,221 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

