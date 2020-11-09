Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.57.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$90.25 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$31.55 and a 12-month high of C$96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

