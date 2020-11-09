Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

