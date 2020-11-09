Truist Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $132.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price lifted by Truist from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.57.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26,772.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

