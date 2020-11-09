Truist Cuts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $41.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 740,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,086,462.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,218 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,394 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

