Truist Increases SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIL. ValuEngine raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE SAIL opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at $56,225,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,400 shares of company stock worth $3,253,050. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

