Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TPC stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

