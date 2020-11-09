U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

