Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $45.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

