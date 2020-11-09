UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €35.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.28 ($45.04).

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) stock opened at €30.09 ($35.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet AG has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.38.

About United Internet AG (UTDI.F)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

