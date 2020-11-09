UBS Group Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $19.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.