UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $345.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.78.

NYSE DECK opened at $270.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.45. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $280.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $5,937,001. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

