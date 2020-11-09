UBS Group Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $81.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.