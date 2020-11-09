UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2,007.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

