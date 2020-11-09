UBS Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.52 ($31.20).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €18.12 ($21.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.06. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a one year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.