ValuEngine Downgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

