ValuEngine Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 230,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $147,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

