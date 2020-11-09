Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,416,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 302,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.