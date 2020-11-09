Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $327.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.57. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

