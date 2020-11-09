Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.62 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.57.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

