Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1,666.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $145.27 on Monday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

