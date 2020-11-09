Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 579,678 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $107.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

