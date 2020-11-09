Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus cut Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of VTR opened at $39.64 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

