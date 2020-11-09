Verde Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verde Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,791.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

