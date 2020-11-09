Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $204.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

