Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Community Bank N.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

