Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.