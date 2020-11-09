Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 910.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

