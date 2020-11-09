Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vicinity Centres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Vicinity Centres has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 64 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

