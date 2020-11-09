Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

