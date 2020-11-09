Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

