Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million.

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22.

Several research firms recently commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

