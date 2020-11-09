Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $227,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

