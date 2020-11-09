Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

VNA stock opened at €59.36 ($69.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.56.

About Vonovia SE (VNA.F)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

