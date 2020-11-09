Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €59.36 ($69.84) on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

About Vonovia SE (VNA.F)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

