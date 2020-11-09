W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WPC opened at $64.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.