W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in W. P. Carey by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 28.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

