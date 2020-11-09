Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €19.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.68. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.73.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

