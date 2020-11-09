Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) alerts:

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) stock opened at C$14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $299.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Wajax Co. has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.28.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$356.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 1.6922535 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.