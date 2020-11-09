Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €49.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.28 ($45.04).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

Shares of UTDI opened at €30.09 ($35.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. United Internet AG has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.38.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.