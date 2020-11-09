Warburg Research Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

DIC stock opened at €10.32 ($12.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.24. DIC Asset AG has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The company has a market cap of $831.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.09.

About DIC Asset AG (DIC.F)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.