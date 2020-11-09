Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

