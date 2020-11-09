Watchman Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 647,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 79,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

