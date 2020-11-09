Wedbush Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $49.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.