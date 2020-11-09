Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Target Price to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.47.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.10. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 81.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 134.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.